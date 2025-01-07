SportsSoccer

French FA says Monaco's Singo should have been sent off for causing facial injury to Donnarumma

PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma warms-up prior to a Champions League...

PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma warms-up prior to a Champions League opening phase soccer match against FC Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

PARIS — The body responsible for French soccer refereeing says Monaco defender Wilfried Singo should have been sent off after he gave Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a bloodied face in their Ligue 1 game last month.

Donnarumma’s face was cut up by Singo’s studs during PSG’s 4-2 win at Monaco. Singo’s shot was blocked so he tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but struck his face. Photos showed a big cut below his right eye.

But Singo, who had already been booked, avoided a red card after a VAR check.

In its weekly report, the French federation's refereeing department admitted that it was “a very difficult situation to judge, involving recklessness, lack of intent, lack of consideration and endangering the goalkeeper’s physical integrity.”

However, it said that Singo should have been sent off by referee François Letexier after video analysis, given that the sole of his boot hit Donnarumma directly in the face, which constitutes a “gross foul” under the laws of the game.

Donnarumma suffered “a facial trauma with multiple wounds.” He has since resumed playing and was in goal over the weekend as PSG beat Monaco 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy.

Singo, who apologized to Donnarumma, was the target of racist abuse after the incident.

More soccer news

French FA says Monaco's Singo should have been sent off for causing facial injury to Donnarumma
In-stadium VAR announcements trialed as Arsenal hosts Newcastle in the English League Cup
Tottenham triggers option to extend Son Heung-min's contract until 2026
Slavia Prague signs Czech Republic forward Vasil Kušej from domestic rival Mlada Boleslav
Forest wins at Wolves and closes gap on Premier League leader Liverpool1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME