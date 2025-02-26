SportsSoccer

Boxer jailed over attack that left a soccer referee with a broken jaw after a game in Australia

Amateur boxer Adam Abdallah, right, arrives at the Downing Centre...

Amateur boxer Adam Abdallah, right, arrives at the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/DEAN LEWINS

By The Associated Press

SYDNEY — An amateur boxer has been jailed for assaulting a match referee at a suburban Sydney soccer game in Australia almost two years ago.

Adam Abdallah was filmed violently assaulting match official Khodr Yaghi after an April 2023 match at Padstow in southwest Sydney. The incident began with a verbal altercation, during which Yaghi tapped the boxer with the 40-centimeter (16-inch) assistant referee flag he was holding.

The 26-year-old Abdallah pleaded guilty in September to one count of reckless grievous bodily harm. He was jailed Wednesday for at least one year and two months during his sentencing hearing in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court.

Initially restrained and led away by his friends during the fracas, Abdallah then returned swinging at the referee, knocking him to the ground. Yaghi was hospitalized as a result of the incident, losing four teeth and suffering two fractures to his jaw.

Abdallah shouldn't have been at the game venue because he was suspended by the league at the time.

Judge Nicole Noman said Yaghi instigated the violence, but Abdallah then launched into a “cowardly” attack involving multiple blows that landed while the referee was defenseless on the ground.

“This was an extreme and senseless offense that occurred in public at a sporting game with significant physical injuries,” Judge Noman said. “The footage shows his gusto in punching and kicking the victim.”

In the wake of the incident, the Bankstown District Amateur Football Association began a trial of referees using body cameras in its senior men’s matches.

More soccer news

Boxer jailed over attack that left a soccer referee with a broken jaw after a game in Australia1m read
Matildas condemn misogynist comments about Australian women's soccer team2m read
Japanese forward 'King Kazu' turns 58 and prepares for his 40th season in professional soccer
Lionel Messi strikes early, Inter Miami beats Sporting KC 3-1 to advance in Champions Cup2m read
Chelsea routs Southampton 4-0 on frustrating night for Cole Palmer. Brighton and Palace win2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME