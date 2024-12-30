SportsSoccer

Referees to announce VAR decisions to fans inside stadium during League Cup semifinals

Referee Chris Kavanagh awards a penalty to West Ham United...

Referee Chris Kavanagh awards a penalty to West Ham United following a VAR check, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and West Ham United, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Referees will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of video reviews in the semifinals of this season’s English League Cup, the organizers said on Monday.

It will be the first time such a system is used in English soccer. Arsenal faces Newcastle and Tottenham plays Liverpool next month in the semifinals, which are held over two legs.

As part of a trial move, referees will announce their decisions after VAR reviews to stadium spectators and viewers at home. This includes decisions reviewed when looking at the pitchside monitor, or when there has possibly been a handball by a goalscorer and on offsides.

The EFL said the trial aimed to provide a “broader commitment to transparency” and to use “technological advancements for the benefit of match officials and fans.”

In-stadium announcements have not been used in English soccer, but they were trialled at last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

More soccer news

Referees to announce VAR decisions to fans inside stadium during League Cup semifinals
Union Berlin brings former player Steffen Baumgart back to the club as coach1m read
Sérgio Conceição new AC Milan coach after fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca fired1m read
Prolific Lille striker Jonathan David considering new contract offer
Feels like 1979: Nottingham Forest moves into 2nd place behind rampant Liverpool in Premier League3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME