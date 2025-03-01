SportsSoccer

Soccer rule change: Corner kick awarded if goalkeeper holds the ball more than 8 seconds

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson attends a training session at the...

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson attends a training session at the City Football Academy, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, ahead of the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Credit: AP/Martin Rickett

By The Associated Press

BELFAST, Ireland — Soccer’s rule makers are taking another crack at reducing timewasting by goalkeepers who hold the ball for too long.

The International Football Association Board approved a rule change Saturday whereby the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick if a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than eight seconds. The new rule will first be used at the Club World Cup in June and then in domestic and international competitions from next season.

It replaces the current and mostly unenforced rule that states a referee should give an indirect free kick to the other side if a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than six seconds.

Referees will be instructed to use a five-second hand countdown to warn goalkeepers time is running out to put the ball back in play.

The IFAB said that the eight-second rule saw positive results when it was used in trials in England’s Premier League 2 for youth teams and other minor competitions in Italy and Malta.

“You can see it has a significant impact on goalkeeper behavior,” Patrick Nelson, IFAB director and head of the Irish Football Association, said at a news conference. “The results of (the trials) have been very, very positive.”

Nelson said failure to enforce the six-second rule had “been a bane of many people’s lives for quite some time”.

More soccer news

Real Madrid loses at Betis as Isco spearheads a 2-1 comeback win over former team1m read
Dortmund wins 2 Bundesliga games in a row for 1st time this season1m read
Napoli holds Serie A leader Inter to 1-1 draw after substitute Billing scores late equalizer1m read
Soccer rule change: Corner kick awarded if goalkeeper holds the ball more than 8 seconds
Palace reaches FA Cup quarterfinals after Millwall goalkeeper sent off for kick to the face2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME