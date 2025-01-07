SportsSoccer

French club Marseille signs Italian defender Luiz Felipe as free agent

By The Associated Press

MARSEILLE, France — French league club Marseille has signed Italy international Luiz Felipe as a free agent after the defender terminated his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The nine-time French champions said Tuesday that the 27-year-old player, who was born in Brazil, successfully completed his medical. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Luiz Felipe started his professional career in 2015 and quickly joined Serie A club Lazio. He has also played in the Spanish league for Real Betis.

He is Marseille's first recruit of the winter's transfer window. The club currently sits second in the French league standings behind leader PSG and hopes to qualify for next season's Champions League.

More soccer news

In-stadium VAR announcements trialed as Arsenal hosts Newcastle in the English League Cup1m read
French club Marseille signs Italian defender Luiz Felipe as free agent
Argentine teenager Julio Soler joins Bournemouth as club pushes for best-ever Premier League finish
French FA says Monaco's Singo should have been sent off for causing facial injury to Donnarumma
Tottenham triggers option to extend Son Heung-min's contract until 2026

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME