Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks with Turkish club Besiktas

ANKARA — Former Manchester United player and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks with Besiktas, the Turkish club said Friday.

Solskjaer hasn’t coached since 2021 when he was let go by United.

The Besiktas website published a photo of him meeting with club officials along with a statement that said he was negotiating a deal to become its new coach.

He would fill the spot left by Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the Dutchman was fired in late November.

Solskjaer, now 51, won six Premier League titles as a player for United.

He also managed Cardiff briefly in 2014 and Norwegian club Molde on two occassions.