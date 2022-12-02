SportsSoccer

South Korea beats Portugal 2-1 at World Cup after late goal

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup group H...

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

By The Associated Press

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea hope at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to help his team beat Portugal 2-1 Friday.

South Korea was now waiting to see if that was enough to qualify in second place in Group H.

Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.

