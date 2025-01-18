SportsSoccer

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde said he was targeted by racist insults from fans at an away game at Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

“I received racist insults, something that shouldn’t happen, and I think I should say it here,” Balde said during a post-game television interview on Movistar.

Balde, who is Black, said he heard the insults in the first half of a game that ended 1-1. He said he informed the referee.

In the second division, Elche said one of its players, Bambo Diaby, also received racist insults during its 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon.

The Spanish league has had multiple cases of racist insults against players in recent years. Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has notably been targeted.

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe
