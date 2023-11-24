Alaves records rare win in Spain with 3-1 victory over struggling Granada

MADRID — Alaves got just its second win in the last 10 Spanish league games on Friday, with forwards Samu Omorodion and Abde Rebbach playing starring roles in its 3-1 triumph at home to struggling Granada.

The home side took the lead after 11 minutes. Former Granada player Omorodion and defender Raul Torrente both dived for Rebbach’s low cross from the left but it was the defender who was adjudged to have touched the ball over his 'keeper and into the net.

Rebbach doubled Alaves’ lead after 37 minutes with a fine right-foot shot from the left and then Omorodion got his fifth goal of the season nine minutes into the second half with a solid header.

“We knew this was an important game and we've played brilliantly, both the 11 starters and the subs as well,” Omorodion told broadcaster Movistar. “I've been playing well recently and feeling good. I knew that if I scored I wouldn't celebrate because Granada gave me so much and it's thanks to them that I am here today.”

Granada was without top scorer Bryan Zaragoza, who missed the game through suspension, and created little threat up front until late in the match.

Its consolation goal in the 86th came from Myrto Uzuni's penalty after Famara Diedhiou was toppled in the box.

Granada remains second from last in the league with just seven points from 14 matches. It faces Real Madrid away in its next game on Dec. 2. Alaves moved up to 12th and can add more points when it plays struggling Mallorca on Dec. 3.