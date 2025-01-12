SportsSoccer

Sparta Prague signs Danish midfielder Anderson from Serie A's Venezia

FC Nordsjaelland's Magnus Kofod Andersen celebrates scoring during the Europa...

FC Nordsjaelland's Magnus Kofod Andersen celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between FC Nordsjaelland and AIK Stockholm in Farum, Denmark, July 26, 2018. Credit: AP/Anders Kjaerbye

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE — Sparta Prague has signed Danish midfielder Magnus Kofod Andersen from Serie A newcomer Venezia.

The Czech champion said on Sunday that the 25-year-old signed a multi-year deal. Financial details were not given.

Andersen’s contract with Venezia was to expire at the end of this season. Last season, he helped the Italian side return to the top flight.

Since he moved to Venezia from Danish club Nordsjælland in 2022, Andersen played 114 games, scoring four goals. He scored once in 14 games this season.

Andersen is joining four other Danish nationals at Sparta, including coach Lars Friis, defenders Asger Sörensen and Mathias Ross and goalkeeper Peter Vindahl.

Sparta qualified for the Champions League this season.

More soccer news

Sparta Prague signs Danish midfielder Anderson from Serie A's Venezia
Pep Guardiola says Kyle Walker wants to explore a move abroad
García shines in Espanyol goal and Valencia hits the bottom of La Liga2m read
Greenwood scores and assists as Marseille wins at Rennes to close gap on leader PSG1m read
Woeful Atalanta gets tough month off to poor start with draw at Udinese2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME