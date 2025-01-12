Sparta Prague signs Danish midfielder Anderson from Serie A's Venezia

PRAGUE — Sparta Prague has signed Danish midfielder Magnus Kofod Andersen from Serie A newcomer Venezia.

The Czech champion said on Sunday that the 25-year-old signed a multi-year deal. Financial details were not given.

Andersen’s contract with Venezia was to expire at the end of this season. Last season, he helped the Italian side return to the top flight.

Since he moved to Venezia from Danish club Nordsjælland in 2022, Andersen played 114 games, scoring four goals. He scored once in 14 games this season.

Andersen is joining four other Danish nationals at Sparta, including coach Lars Friis, defenders Asger Sörensen and Mathias Ross and goalkeeper Peter Vindahl.

Sparta qualified for the Champions League this season.