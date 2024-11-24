Leicester fires manager Steve Cooper just 12 games into Premier League
LEICESTER, England — Leicester fired manager Steve Cooper on Sunday, just 12 rounds into the Premier League season.
Leicester is in 16th place in the 20-team league, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just two of its games so far.
Cooper replaced Enzo Maresca in the offseason but was only in charge for five months.
His last game proved to be the 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.
