City defender John Stones leaves Champions League game because of injury
MADRID — It was a tough start for Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Shortly after Kylian Mbappé gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, City central defender John Stones had to be substituted because of an apparent knee injury.
Stones went down to the ground not long after Mbappé scored, having to be substituted in the eighth minute. He walked off the field on his own. He was replaced by Nathan Aké.
City had already started the match without striker Erling Haaland, who couldn't fully recover from a knee injury he sustained in a Premier League match on Saturday.
