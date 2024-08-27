SportsSoccer

Stuttgart eases into German Cup 2nd round with 5-0 win in Münster

By The Associated Press

MÜNSTER, Germany — Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart eased into the second round of the German Cup on Tuesday with a 5-0 rout of second-division team Preußen Münster.

Goals from Angelo Stiller, Ermedin Demirović and Pascal Stenzel in the first half, followed by Nick Woltemade’s first goal for the club and a penalty from Atakan Karazor in the second, gave Stuttgart its first win of the season after starting the Bundesliga with a 3-1 loss at Freiburg.

The game in Preußenstadion was delayed a few minutes because of a large pyrotechnics display from the traveling supporters.

The teams' match was postponed from the weekend of the other first round fixtures because of Stuttgart's participation in the German Supercup, a match boycotted by both Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen ultras because of its effect on their teams' German Cup fixtures. Leverkusen will play its delayed first round match against fourth-tier side Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday.

The Münster fans paid tribute to German coach Christoph Daum, who died Saturday, with a large banner saying “rest in peace champion-coach Daum.”

Münster was promoted to the second division from the third last season, having earned promotion from the fourth tier the season before that.

