Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joins Monaco on 5-year deal

By The Associated Press

MONACO — Switzerland goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joined French league club Monaco from Salzburg on Saturday.

The German-Swiss goalkeeper signed a five-year deal to June 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Köhn was hired as a replacement for Alexander Nübel, whose loan from Bayern Munich expired.

Köhn previously played for Schalke, Stuttgart and Leipzig, as well as Germany from under-15 to under-18 level. He then decided to play for Swistzerland.

With Salzburg, Köhn won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles in 2022 and 2023 and was named the league's best goalkeeper last season.

