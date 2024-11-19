Eintracht Frankfurt defender Amenda needs surgery for ankle injury in Switzerland debut
FRANKFURT, Germany — Defender Aurèle Amenda injured an ankle during his Switzerland debut and needs surgery, his club Eintracht Frankfurt said on Tuesday.
Amenda played the full game against Serbia on Friday, a 1-1 draw in the Nations League.
Eintracht said the 21-year-old player damaged a syndesmosis ligament and will have an operation on Wednesday. No timetable was given for his return.
Amenda has played in four Bundesliga games for Eintracht, which is third after 10 rounds, and three games in the Europa League. Eintracht is unbeaten after four rounds and stands fourth in the 36-team standings.
More soccer news
Tanzania upsets Guinea 1-0 to qualify for 2025 Africa Cup
Soccer's 'worst' national team rises toward 2026 World Cup chance after Nations League group win2m read
Genoa fires coach Gilardino and reportedly lines up Vieira to replace him1m read
Eintracht Frankfurt defender Amenda needs surgery for ankle injury in Switzerland debut
Pulisic scores twice, US beats Jamaica 4-2 for 5-2 aggregate win in CONCACAF Nations League QF2m read