With Barcelona a man down, Szczesny comes through to secure a Champions League win

Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, right, saves against Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, left, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Armando Franca

By The Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal — Barcelona was reduced to 10 men after an early red card but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came through when his team needed him in a hard-fought win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Szczesny made some big saves at Benfica’s Stadium of Light in Barcelona's 1-0 away victory in the first leg of the round of 16.

“We had a good goalkeeper today, which was fantastic for us,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “We defended as a unit, and that’s the important thing. I am happy for him.”

The first stop came seconds into the match when Szczesny showed quick reflexes to extend his right hand and deflect a close-range low shot by Benfica forward Kerem Akturkoglu.

Szczesny also stopped a free kick taken by Orkun Kokcu in the 25th, after defender Pau Cubarsí was sent off with a straight red in the 22nd for a foul from behind on forward Vangelis Pavlidis.

Szczesny showed quick hands again for his third great save in the first half after a close-range header by Akturkoglu in the 43rd.

The Polish goalkeeper continued his good performance in the second half as Benfica kept pressing forward and creating scoring opportunities. One last effort came in stoppage time after a half-volley by substitute Renato Sanches.

Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, center, makes a save during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Armando Franca

The 34-year-old Szczesny came out of retirement to join Barcelona after regular starter Marc-André ter Stegen sustained a serious knee injury last year.

Iñaki Peña initially took over the starting spot after Ter Stegen’s injury, but Szczesny eventually became Flick’s first choice in goal for the Spanish club.

Olmo sacrificed after red card

Flick had to replace playmaker Dani Olmo with defender Ronald Araújo in the 28th after Cubarsí was ejected.

The 18-year-old Cubarsí fouled Pavlidis from behind as the Benfica forward was just about to enter the area with only Szczesny to beat.

Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, right, saves against Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, left, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Armando Franca

The second leg is next Tuesday in Barcelona.

