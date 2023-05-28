Tafari scores in stoppage time to help Dallas tie Earthquakes 1-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nkosi Tafari scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally FC Dallas to a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Benjamin Kikanović found the net for San Jose (5-5-4) in the 70th minute with an assist from Tanner Beason. It was the first goal of the season for Kikanović after scoring six times last season.

Tafari, a defender, used assists from Alan Velasco and José Martínez to score the equalizer for Dallas (6-3-5). San Jose's Judson Silva Tavares was hit with a red card in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

The two clubs have played to draws in six of the last eight match-ups with each team winning once. The Earthquakes are 4-1-7 in the last 12 meetings with Dallas, including 2-0-5 in seven home matches. Tafari’s goal was just the fourth surrendered by the Earthquakes at home this season.

Dallas was trying to win two straight on the road for the first time since May of 2018 when it beat Toronto and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Daniel de Sousa Brito had three saves in his third start of the season for the Earthquakes. Jimmy Maurer saved two shots in his second straight start for Dallas.

Dallas travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. San Jose travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.

