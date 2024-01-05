Tajon Buchanan set to become 1st Canadian to play in Serie A after transfer to Italian leader Inter

MILAN — Tajon Buchanan is set to become the first Canadian to play in Serie A after his transfer from Brugge to Italian leader Inter Milan was announced Friday.

“I’m really proud to be the first Canadian in the Italian league,” Buchanan said. “It’s a big achievement.”

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old Buchanan was 7 million euros ($7.7 million) but could rise to 10 million euros ($11 million) with bonuses, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having signed a contract through 2027-28, Buchanan will earn about 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) per season.

With Juan Cuadrado injured and Denzel Dumfries’ contract still not renewed, Buchanan gives coach Simone Inzaghi a new option on the right wing. He has played at both right back and in midfield as a winger.

“I’m a versatile player. I can play in a number of (positions) but my aim is just to learn as much as possible, make myself available for the team and adapt to a new style of play,” Buchanan told Inter’s website.

Buchanan played on Canada’s team at the last World Cup and is part of a strong generation of young players from his country alongside Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

Trevor Buchanan signs autographs as he leaves the Olympic Committee in Milan, Italy, after receiving eligibility for sports activities Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The Canadian national is expected to sign for Inter later today. Credit: AP/Claudio Furlan

“I’m a really direct player and I like to go one-on-one with the defender and operate in the half spaces around the opposition penalty area, creating numerical superiority," Buchanan said. "I can definitely improve in the defensive phase.”