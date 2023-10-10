Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal out of Spain squad after injury with Barcelona

MADRID — Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been removed from Spain's squad for upcoming European Championship qualifying games, the Spanish soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said tests have determined that the 16-year-old Yamal won't be able to play in Spain's matches against Scotland on Thursday and Norway on Sunday. It did not give details.

Yamal was replaced in the second half of Barcelona's 2-2 draw at Granada in the Spanish league on Sunday. The Catalan club said he had a hip flexor injury.

Yamal was returning to Spain's squad after becoming the youngest player to appear for La Roja last month. He also was the youngest scorer in a European Championship qualifier for any national team.

On Sunday, Yamal become the youngest-ever player to score in the Spanish league, surpassing Malaga player Fabrice Olinga, who was a few days older when he scored against Celta Vigo in 2012. Yamal was already the youngest player to debut in the league, and the youngest to start in the Champions League.

Spain coach Luis de La Fuente earlier this week called up Ansu Fati and Bryan Zaragoza to replace Yéremy Pino because of an injury.