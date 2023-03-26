Teenager Buck scores late to lift Revolution over DC United

WASHINGTON — Teenager Noel Buck scored in the 88th minute to rally the New England Revolution to 2-1 victory over DC United on Saturday night.

Buck, who is 11 days shy of his 18th birthday, scored unassisted on a deflected corner kick for his second career goal and first this season.

DC United took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Christian Benteke took a pass from Ruan and scored in the 45th minute.

New England (4-1-0) scored the equalizer when Carles Gil picked up an assist on a goal by Gustavo Bou in the 63rd minute. It was Bou's 42nd goal in the regular season and playoffs since he debuted for the Revs in 2019 — 11 more than any other player under coach Bruce Arena.

The Revolution had a 16-14 advantage in shots, but DC United had a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Djordje Petrovic had five saves for New England. Tyler Miller finished with three saves for DC United (1-3-1).

New England improves to 8-1-0 in its last nine matches against DC United.

The Revs return home to play New York City FC on Saturday. DC United travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

