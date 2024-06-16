Ten Hag says he knew Manchester United spoke to other managers before deciding to keep him

Erik ten Hag says he was aware that Manchester United had spoken to other managers before the Premier League club decided to stick with the Dutchman after a difficult season.

Ten Hag said he was on holiday in Ibiza when members of the United hierarchy arrived to inform him they wanted him to remain as United manager.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate were among those linked with the position after United finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

Speaking on Dutch TV channel NOS, Ten Hag said: “The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza. They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.

“As in any organization, it is wise to evaluate. Manchester United did that too. The new owner (Jim Ratcliffe) is new to football, he has taken his time.

“They have indeed told me that they have spoken to other managers. That is not even allowed in the Netherlands."

The two parties are in the process of agreeing a new contract after Ten Hag engineered a stunning victory for United over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

“We have had good discussions with each other, various topics have been discussed,” he said. “The conclusion is that we will continue together and that they will extend my contract. We still have to reach an agreement on that.”