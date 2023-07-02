Thiago Almada scores goal, adds assist as Atlanta United beats Union 2-0

ATLANTA — Thiago Almada scored a goal and added an assist. Brad Guzan had his fourth shutout of the season to lead Atlanta United to a 2-0 victory Sunday over the Philadelphia Union.

United (8-5-8) never trailed after Almada made it a 1-0 game in the seventh minute.

United also got one goal from Brooks Lennon in the 79th.

The Union (10-6-4) outshot Atlanta 15-14, but United had seven shots on goal to one for the Philadelphia.

Guzan saved the only shot he faced for United. Joe Bendik had five saves for the Union.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United visiting Montreal while the Union visit the LA Galaxy.