Thiago Motta signs 3-year deal to coach Juventus. He replaces the fired Massimiliano Allegri

TURIN, Italy — Thiago Motta was announced as Juventus’ new coach on Wednesday, replacing the fired Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus said Motta signed a three-year contract with the Bianconeri, having just steered Bologna to a Champions League finish.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus,” Motta said. “I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

Allegri was fired last month for his ugly outburst toward the referee and others in the Italian Cup final.

Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, ripped off his jacket and earned a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee. Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 for the title — the only real highlight in a season in which the Bianconeri finished third in Serie A.

The Brazilian-born Motta, who played for Italy, began his coaching career with Paris Saint-Germain’s youth team. Then his first senior job was at Genoa before moving on to Spezia and Bologna.