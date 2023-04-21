Ticket prices frozen for Champions League final in Istanbul

GENEVA, Switzerland — UEFA has frozen ticket prices for this year’s Champions League final in Istanbul.

The cost of a ticket in each of the four categories is the same as for the 2022 final in Paris between Real Madrid and Liverpool, which was marred by chaotic organization and security failures.

The most expensive ticket for the June 10 game costs 690 euros ($760) and the cheapest is 70 euros ($77).

Each finalist will be allocated 20,000 tickets — also the same as in 2022 — of the 72,000 available for the match at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. The semifinalists are Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Details of the ticket prices were released by UEFA on Friday and come while Madrid and Liverpool fans are in the process of receiving refunds from European soccer’s governing body for tickets to last year’s title match, where there were crushes outside the Stade de France and innocent supporters — some of whom didn’t get into the stadium despite having valid tickets — were doused with pepper spray and tear gas.

A scheme has been set up to reimburse all 19,618 tickets purchased by Liverpool fans for the match.

Madrid has rejected UEFA’s plan to refund some fans the price of their ticket to the game, saying that was “insufficient,” and is helping them file their own legal claims.