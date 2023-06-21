SportsSoccer

Toni Kroos 'not done yet' after extending Real Madrid contract to 2024

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, right, is chased by Sevilla's Erik...

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, right, is chased by Sevilla's Erik Lamela during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is “ not done yet ” after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with the Spanish club on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Kroos will begin his 10th season with the team after both sides agreed to extend his deal through the 2023-24 campaign.

The German player, who retired from international duty in 2021, has made 417 appearances for Madrid.

Kroos joined Madrid in 2014 after being a key member of Germany’s World Cup-winning team and has helped the club win an array of trophies, including four Champions League and three Spanish league titles.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME