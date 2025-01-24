SportsSoccer

Double from Scotland striker Adams gets Torino back to winning ways over Cagliari

Torino's Che Adams celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer...

Torino's Che Adams celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Cagliari the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Credit: AP/Fabio Ferrari

By The Associated Press

TURIN, Italy — Scotland striker Che Adams scored a decisive double for Torino to beat Cagliari 2-0 on Friday to record only its second Serie A win since October.

Adams scored the only goal in December when Torino won its last match, 1-0 over Empoli, and he turned in a match-winning performance on a chilly night in northern Italy.

The former Southampton and Birmingham marksman got a lovely opener after six minutes when he spun on the penalty spot and fired a cutback high into the net.

His second goal after 61 minutes was more fortunate. Yann Karamoah’s shot came back off the bar and Adams' shot was deflected past the goalkeeper.

Adams could have had another as Torino overwhelmed the visitor in the second half, and Valentio Lazaro's goal was disallowed after a video review.

Torino moved onto 26 points, equal with the team above it, 10th-placed Udinese.

Cagliari was three places and five points behind.

Torino's Guillermo Maripan, top, and Cagliari's Roberto Piccoli in action...

Torino's Guillermo Maripan, top, and Cagliari's Roberto Piccoli in action during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Cagliari the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Credit: AP/Fabio Ferrari

More soccer news

Celtic's Scottish Premiership match against Dundee postponed because of storm damage
Argentina's U-20 team beats Brazil 6-0 in South American championship
Late free kick goal rescues draw for 10-man Las Palmas against Osasuna
Auxerre shares points with Saint-Etienne in entertaining Ligue 1 draw
Double from Scotland striker Adams gets Torino back to winning ways over Cagliari

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME