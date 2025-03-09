SportsSoccer

Denkeey, Kubo each score a goal to help Minnesota beat Toronto 2-0

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Kévin Denkey scored his second goal of the season in the 73rd minute, Yuya Kubo added a goal and FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Denkey, who also scored in his MLS debut to power a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the opener, converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring after a handball by Toronto's Tyrese Spicer.

Kubo, who scored a career-high 10 goals last season, gave Cincinnati (2-1-0) a 2-0 lead in the 88th minute. Pavel Bucha back-heeled a pass to Evander, who played the last of the team's three consecutive one-touch passes: a long left-to-right chip-shot from the defending half to a charging Kubo for a finish from the corner of the area that slipped inside the back post.

Toronto (0-2-1) had 43% possession and was outshot 13-6, 8-1 on target. Sean Johnson had six saves.

Roman Celentano had one save for Minnesota and has two shutouts this season.

More soccer news

Najar and Qasem each score a goal as Nashville beats Timbers 2-0
Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen score in stoppage time as San Diego stuns Real Salt Lake 3-11m read
Rafael Navarro and Zack Steffen help Rapids beat Austin 1-0
Andrew Gutman, Leonardo Barroso rally Fire to 3-1 victory in home opener for Dallas1m read
Denkeey, Kubo each score a goal to help Minnesota beat Toronto 2-0

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME