Toronto cools off DC United with 2-1 victory

TORONTO — Lorenzo Insigne notched assists on goals by Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson and Toronto FC cooled off D.C. United with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

Toronto (3-5-7) jumped out in front early on a goal by Kerr in the 14th minute. Insigne had the assist on Kerr's second goal this season. Kerr's goal ended a four-match scoreless streak. It was the first time Toronto had been blanked four straight times since 2010. The club set a league record in 2007 with a nine-match scoreless run.

Thompson stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 72nd minute when he took a pass from Insigne and scored for the first time this season.

DC United (5-6-4) didn't get on the scoreboard until Christian Benteke scored his team-high seventh goal — unassisted in the 87th minute.

Sean Johnson finished with four saves for Toronto. Tyler Miller saved three shots for DC United.

DC United beat Toronto 3-2 on the road to begin the season. United is 3-2-1 against Toronto in the last six meetings after winning just two of the previous 14 match-ups.

Toronto improves to 2-4-1 in its last seven matches following a seven-match unbeaten run.

Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson (47) celebrates after his goal against D.C. United with teammate Lorenzo Insigne (24) during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Chris Young

DC United entered play with just one loss in its last seven matches.

Toronto will host the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. D.C. United returns home to play CF Montreal on Wednesday.

_