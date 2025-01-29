Postecoglou says Tottenham can still have 'special' season despite Premier League woes and fan anger

LONDON — Amid rising fan anger at Tottenham’s unraveling Premier League campaign, Ange Postecoglou insists he is unaffected by “running commentary” on his future and still believes his team can have a “special” season.

Tottenham has slumped to 15th place in the 20-team Premier League after just one win in its last 11 games in the competition. Following the humiliating 2-1 home loss to Leicester on Sunday, there were loud jeers at fulltime and Postecoglou appeared to attempt to confront a fan who had directed criticism the manager’s way as he walked down the tunnel.

Spurs will look to secure automatic qualification to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday by beating Swedish team Elfsborg and are also in the English League Cup semifinals, where they lead Liverpool 1-0 after the first leg.

For that reason, Postecoglou said there was cause for optimism amid the doom and gloom.

“It doesn’t affect me,” Postecoglou said of the growing uncertainty over his position. "It never has and it never will. My view on my role has never been about self-preservation or security, it’s about trying to achieve and I’m still in a position where we can do that.

“You suggest there’s a running commentary on me, which is not surprising considering our league position. I don’t have to respond to that, or get involved in that. It doesn’t interest or affect me. People can choose to ignore it, but we are in a great position to still achieve something really special this year.”

Asked if he had a message for disgruntled supporters, Postecoglou wanted to say to all fans — and “not just the angry ones” — that he is working hard to turn the season around.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou reacts after Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

“Obviously we know the situation," he said, "notwithstanding the fact that possibilities and opportunities in the second half of the season are still very much in our hands to capitalize and make it a successful season.”

In a boost to his injury-hit squad, Postecoglou said key center back Micky van de Ven could return against Elfsborg after nearly two months out with a hamstring problem.