Tottenham ends Everton's winning run with 2-1 victory after goals by Richarlison and Son

LONDON — Tottenham ended Everton's four-match winning run in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory on Saturday thanks to goals in the first 18 minutes by Richarlison and Son Heung-min.

Richarlison, again playing in a central-striker role, swept home a first-time shot from Brennan Johnson's right-wing cross to give Spurs the lead in the ninth minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son then scored his 11th goal of the campaign by converting into the bottom corner after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford parried out Johnson’s shot into the middle of the area.

The win lifted Tottenham into fourth place above Manchester City, which was inactive in this round because of its involvement in the Club World Cup.

Everton hadn't conceded a single goal in its recent winning streak that came in the wake of the club being handed a 10-point sanction for financial mismanagement.

The visitors claimed a consolation in the 82nd minute through substitute Andre Gomes, who earlier thought he had set up England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a goal — only for it to be disallowed for a foul by the Portuguese on Emerson Royal in the buildup.

Everton substitute Arnaut Danjuma hit the crossbar in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, having wasted two other chances as Sean Dyche's team finished strongly.

The gap from Everton to the relegation zone was cut to four points after a win for third-to-last Luton over Newcastle on Saturday.