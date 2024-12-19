Son scores direct from a corner as Tottenham beats Man United 4-3 in the English League Cup

Son Heung-min scored a spectacular goal directly from a corner to fire Tottenham into the English League Cup semifinals in a thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United on Thursday.

Spurs will play Premier League leader Liverpool for a place in the final, and Arsenal was drawn against Newcastle in the other last-four matchup.

Son’s strike in the 88th-minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came as Spurs tried to hold off a dramatic comeback from United, having led 3-0 in the second half.

United had pulled it back to 3-2 and was pushing for an equalizer when Son whipped in a curling right-footed shot past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

“Obviously we made it harder than it should have been, for sure," Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said and added, “Are you not entertained?”

United’s players complained Bayindir had been fouled by Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall as Son’s shot flew past him. Replays appeared to show contact between the two, but with no VAR at this stage of the competition, there was no chance of a review.

Jonny Evans scored again for United in stoppage time, but Spurs held on for the win that had looked all but certain shortly after halftime.

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Tottenham and Manchester United, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

Having gone ahead through Dominic Solanke’s goal from close range in the 15th, Tottenham took control after the break.

Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead a minute after the restart and Solanke fired in his second in the 54th.

United head coach Ruben Amorim made a triple substitution — bringing on Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

It quickly had an impact with Zirkzee forcing Fraser Forster into a flying save and then capitalizing on a loose pass by the Tottenham goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim reacts during the English League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Tottenham and Manchester United, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

Forster was guilty of another mistake in the 70th when his attempted clearance was closed down by Diallo and ricocheted over the line.

United increased the pressure, but Son’s unlikely goal gave Spurs a cushion again — and it proved to be the decisive strike after Evans’ late header reduced the deficit again.

“I know the studio (punditry team) is probably going into meltdown over my lack of tactics,” Postecoglou said. “I love the fact that we go out there and take it to oppositions.”

