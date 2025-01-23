SportsSoccer

Tottenham striker Solanke set to miss 6 weeks with knee injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke, front, and Newcastle United's Sven Botman...

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke, front, and Newcastle United's Sven Botman battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/John Walton

By The Associated Press

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke is likely to be out for around six weeks because of a knee injury, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said Thursday.

Solanke sustained the injury in training last week and missed the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday and Thursday's Europa League win against Hoffenheim.

“With Dom, the information now is that we are looking at around the six-week mark," Postecoglou said after his team’s 3-2 win in Germany. “No surgery. Maybe we can get him back a little bit earlier, just see how he progresses. But, at this stage, it’s saying around six weeks."

Solanke was a 55 million pounds ($68 million) signing from Bournemouth in the offseason and has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for Spurs.

More soccer news

Thorns sign Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos1m read
Frenchman Rudi Garcia hired as Belgium coach in his 1st national team job1m read
Greece great Mimis Domazos, who captained Panathinaikos in the 1971 European Cup final, dies at 831m read
Odermatt takes eventful World Cup super-G for his first win in Kitzbuehel2m read
The ties between soccer and the NBA are real, and they're still growing3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME