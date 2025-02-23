Goal of the season contender as Aboukhlal scores with stunning scissor-kick
PARIS — Toulouse winger Zakaria Aboukhlal has scored a stunning scissor-kick goal against Le Havre in the French league.
The 25-year-old Dutch player put Toulouse in front on Sunday with his left foot when he connected with a lofted ball from Shavy Babicka in the Le Havre area.
With his back to the goal, close to the penalty spot, Aboukhlal rose and unleashed an acrobatic shot that hit the right post and went into the back of the net.
It was Aboukhlal's seventh league goal this season.
More soccer news
Modric goal helps Real Madrid move level on points with Barcelona at the top of Spanish league2m read
Liverpool goes 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 2-0 win against Man City2m read
Napoli's winless streak reaches 4 matches with a 2-1 loss at promoted Como
Goal of the season contender as Aboukhlal scores with stunning scissor-kick
Fiorentina striker Moise Kean collapses during Serie A match