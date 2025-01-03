SportsSoccer

Slot says Alexander-Arnold 'fully committed' to Liverpool amid Real Madrid interest

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal...

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully committed to Liverpool, manager Arne Slot said Friday, amid interest in the England right back from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season so he is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club if he wishes.

Madrid reportedly wants to sign him and the European champions were reportedly rebuffed when they made an initial enquiry about Alexander-Arnold in late December.

Slot was asked about the defender's situation in a news conference ahead of Liverpool's match against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, and he said he had had a conversation with Alexander-Arnold but would not divulge any details.

Asked if Alexander-Arnold would be staying at Liverpool beyond January, Slot only said: "I can tell you he is playing on Sunday, and hopefully he brings the same performances he brought in the past half-year.

“Because everybody saw how great a first half of the season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here. I see him on the training ground every day ... he is fully committed to us.”

Slot is sure Madrid's pursuit of Alexander-Arnold isn't affecting the defender.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his...

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“If it would destabilize players at Liverpool that other people talk about them, then we would really have a problem,” Slot said, "because if you play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, everybody always, for 12 months long, will talk about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs.

“That happens so, so, so many times for our players, so if that destabilizes them then we really would have had a problem, not only now but the past six months.”

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also are out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

More soccer news

Slot says Alexander-Arnold 'fully committed' to Liverpool amid Real Madrid interest1m read
Christian Pulisic set to return from injury for AC Milan in Super Cup match vs. Juventus
Inter extends dominance over Atalanta with 2-0 win in Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia
Bayer Leverkusen signs teenage striker Alejo Sarco from Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina
Europol dismantles network of illegal streaming of sports and other pirated content1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME