SportsSoccer

Thomas Tuchel begins scouting work for England and will be pleased with what he saw

England manager Thomas Tuchel, center, with his assistant Anthony Barry...

England manager Thomas Tuchel, center, with his assistant Anthony Barry in the stands the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/John Walton

By The Associated Press

Wearing a thick coat and a baseball cap, Thomas Tuchel got down to scouting work in his new role as England soccer coach.

The German's first task? Watching Tottenham play Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

He'll probably be pleased with what he saw.

Inside the first six minutes, two players likely to be in Tuchel's first squad got on the scoresheet — Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke in the fourth minute and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon shortly after. The match finished 2-1 to Newcastle, which also had England squad players Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento in the team.

Tuchel's contract officially started on Wednesday. He and his support team are due to visit St. George’s Park — England's training base and their main place of work — for the first time next week, when they will hold a series of introductory meetings with relevant members of staff.

Tuchel’s first matches in charge will be the World Cup qualifiers against Albania on March 21 and Latvia three days later. His contract with England runs through to the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

More soccer news

Thomas Tuchel begins scouting work for England and will be pleased with what he saw
Brandon Austin, former US youth goalkeeper, makes Premier League debut and has a tough start
Isak scores again to lead Newcastle to win at Tottenham as Tuchel watches on1m read
Spanish league again denies Barcelona's request to register Olmo1m read
Ohio State's Michael Adedokun, North Carolina's Kate Faasse win Hermann Trophy

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME