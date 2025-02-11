Sami Trabelsi appointed Tunisia coach for second time
TUNIS — Sami Trabelsi has been appointed as Tunisia's coach, his second spell with the Carthage Eagles.
Trabelsi, a former Tunisia defender who featured at the 1998 World Cup, previously coached the national team from 2011-13. He quit after the country failed to progress past the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.
The Tunisian federation announced Trabelsi's appointment late Monday. He is replacing Faouzi Benzarti, who was fired in October.
Trabelsi's main goal will be to guide the team to the 2026 World Cup. Tunisia currently tops its qualifying group.
More soccer news
Rubiales tells judge that Hermoso gave him consent for kiss after 2023 Women's World Cup2m read
Sami Trabelsi appointed Tunisia coach for second time
Leipzig condemns racist abuse aimed at striker Loïs Openda on social media
Fan fest in Jersey City will be open for all 104 World Cup matches next year2m read
US overwhelms Virgin Islands 22-0 in Under-17 World Cup qualifier as Chase Adams scores 10 goals1m read