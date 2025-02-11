SportsSoccer

Champions League global rights deal set to be struck by U.S. agency Relevent with UEFA, clubs

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe...

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Brest and Real Madrid at Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, France, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA and top European soccer clubs are set to drop the Swiss agency that has sold Champions League rights since 1992 and replace it with the U.S. firm of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

New York-based Relevent Sports has been given exclusive negotiating rights “over the global commercial rights to the UEFA men’s club competitions for the period 2027-2033,” UEFA said Tuesday, announcing the decision of its commercial joint venture with the European Club Association.

UEFA men’s club competitions — including the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup — have earned gross commercial revenue of at least 4.4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) this season.

Relevent’s first Champions League deal with UEFA was struck in 2022 to market just the United States rights for three seasons through 2027, in the new format with extra games.

That American deal cut into the global marketing of the marquee club competition by TEAM Marketing in Switzerland since the traditional European Cup was rebranded 33 years ago.

UEFA said the decision favoring Relevent followed a tender process “which attracted bids from a number of global and regional agencies.”

A confirmed deal between Relevent and the UEFA-ECA joint ventures is expected within weeks, UEFA said.

The group formations are shown on an electronic panel after...

The group formations are shown on an electronic panel after drawing the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Credit: AP/Martial Trezzini

More soccer news

Australia soccer star Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of police officer2m read
Man City vs. Real Madrid: An accidental blockbuster in Champions League playoffs3m read
Denis Law funeral: Man United fans gather at Old Trafford to pay tribute to club great1m read
Champions League global rights deal set to be struck by U.S. agency Relevent with UEFA, clubs
Pascal Bosschaart appointed as temporary Feyenoord coach ahead of Champions League match

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME