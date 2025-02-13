Romania loses case about chaotic Kosovo game and must host World Cup qualifier in empty stadium

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Romania’s soccer federation lost its appeal on Thursday against UEFA punishment for racist fan chants and must play its first home qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in an empty stadium.

The case was the first of two separate appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport about the Romania-Kosovo game that ended in chaos last November in the Nations League.

Romania fans chanted anti-Hungary slogans judged by UEFA to be xenophobic, and pro-Serbia slogans that were offensive to Kosovo players and fans. Romania does not formally recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia.

The Kosovo team refused to play on when the score was 0-0 in stoppage time at the end of the game in Bucharest. UEFA later awarded Romania a 3-0 win by default.

CAS said its panel of judges hearing Romania’s appeal ruled that UEFA’s verdict of a stadium closure and fines for several charges totaling 128,000 euros ($133,000) was “not disproportionate.”

Romania’s next home game opens its World Cup qualifying group against Bosnia-Herzegovina on March 21 at the national stadium in Bucharest. The group also includes Austria, Cyprus and San Marino.

Only the group winner in November advances direct to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The runner-up enters playoffs in March next year.

CAS said its judges noted the Romanian Football Federation did not contest that UEFA disciplinary rules were broken, only the sanctions being too harsh.

The Kosovo soccer body’s appeal against being ordered by UEFA to forfeit the game is ongoing, CAS said.