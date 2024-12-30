SportsSoccer

Union Berlin brings former player Steffen Baumgart back to the club as coach

Then-Cologne's head coach Steffen Baumgart reacts during the German Bundesliga...

Then-Cologne's head coach Steffen Baumgart reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Union Berlin is bringing former club favorite Steffen Baumgart back as coach to take over from the fired Bo Svensson after its lackluster start to the Bundesliga season.

The Köpenick-based club said Monday that Baumgart, a former forward who scored 22 goals in two seasons at Union, will take charge of his first training session on Thursday, with a friendly game scheduled against Bundesliga rival Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

It’s the 52-year-old Baumgart’s fourth coaching job after stints in charge of Paderborn, Cologne, and second-division club Hamburger SV, where he was fired in November after the club lost hope he could lead the team to promotion.

“We decided for Steffen Baumgart because we’re convinced that he’s the right type of coach for us,” Union’s sporting director Horst Heldt said. “His way of leading a team, developing and challenging players, was an important aspect of our decision. He also has Bundesliga experience and knows Union very well.”

Heldt also knows Baumgart well after hiring him as Cologne's coach while he was sporting director there.

Baumgart’s appointment is likely to be a popular one in Köpenick. Baumgart, a former forward, was voted Union’s player of the year for both seasons he spent at the club after joining in 2002.

Svennson was fired on Friday after nine games without a win in all competitions.

Union next plays at Heidenheim after the winter break on Jan. 11, before hosting Augsburg. Both opponents are behind 12th-place Union in the standings.

More soccer news

Union Berlin brings former player Steffen Baumgart back to the club as coach1m read
Sérgio Conceição new AC Milan coach after fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca fired1m read
Prolific Lille striker Jonathan David considering new contract offer
Feels like 1979: Nottingham Forest moves into 2nd place behind rampant Liverpool in Premier League3m read
Antonio Conte has Napoli back atop Serie A to end 2024 after miserable title defense last season2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME