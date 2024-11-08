SportsSoccer

Freiburg draws at Union Berlin 0-0 after yet another missed penalty in Bundesliga

Berlin's Yorbe Vertessen, right, is challenged by Freiburg's Lukas Kübler...

Berlin's Yorbe Vertessen, right, is challenged by Freiburg's Lukas Kübler during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and SC Freiburg in Berlin, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Andreas Gora

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Five missed penalties in a row.

It means Freiburg will have to keep waiting for its first Bundesliga win at Union Berlin after the sides drew 0-0 in the capital on Friday.

Frederik Rönnow saved Vincenzo Grifo’s early penalty in the closest Freiburg came to scoring, before captain Christian Günter went close from the rebound.

It was the fifth penalty in succession that a Freiburg player failed to score from in the Bundesliga.

Union started well, and did so again after the break, when Freiburg ’keeper Noah Atubolu made a good save on Christopher Trimmel’s shot from the corner, then another to deny Yorbe Vertessen.

The result lifted Freiburg to fourth ahead of the rest of the 10th round, while Union remained seventh after stretching its unbeaten record at home this season.

