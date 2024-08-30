SportsSoccer

Union Berlin tops Bundesliga after win over toothless St Pauli

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Union Berlin went to the top of the Bundesliga after beating St Pauli 1-0 on Friday.

The goal came after 34 minutes when Benedict Hollerbach fired home from the edge of the penalty area after St Pauli failed to properly clear a corner kick.

Union had never lost in the Bundesliga after leading at the break and it kept that record safe in a game that failed to spark into life.

The win lifted Union to the top of the table with four points from its first two games.

The newly promoted St Pauli remained pointless and bottom of the league.

It was the first ever meeting between the sides in the Bundesliga top tier and the 961st different matchup in league history.

