Baribo, Union off to historic starts after 2-0 win over still-scoreless Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tai Baribo scored his sixth goal of the season and Jovan Lukic scored his first career MLS goal on Saturday night to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 2-0.

Philadelphia (3-0-0) is off to its best start in club history. The Union leads MLS with 10 goals scored this season and their plus-seven goal differential is tied for fourth best in league history through three games.

New England (0-2-1) has been shutout in each of its first three games and has four on-target shots this season.

Baribo scored in the 76th minute to tie Ante Razov (Chicago Fire, 1999) for the most goals scored through the first three games of a season in MLS history. Kai Wagner played an arcing ball-in from the right wing to the back post and Baribo bounced a header off the ground and into the net give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

Lukic, a 23-year-old Serbian midfielder acquired in February, ran onto a ball played backward by Indiana Vassilev and blasted a one-touch shot from the edge of the area that bounced off the back post into the net in the seventh minutes of stoppage time to make it 2-0.

New England had 53% possession but was outshot 18-9, 9-1 on target, by the Union. Aljaz Ivacic had six saves for the Revolution.

Leo Campana missed wide on a one-touch shot from just inside the area in the opening minutes, immediately signaled for a substitution and was replaced by Maxi Urruti in the the 10th. New England acquired Campana, a 24-year-old striker, from Inter Miami for an MLS-trade record fee of $2.5 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money in December.