SportsSoccer

Catarina Macario, Ally Sentnor score, USWNT beats Colombia 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

United States forward Catarina Macario (20) blocks out Colombia midfielder...

United States forward Catarina Macario (20) blocks out Colombia midfielder Marcela Restrepo, right, as defender Carolina Arias (17) looks on during the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Houston. Credit: AP/Michael Wyke

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor scored goals and the United States beat Colombia 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup opener for both teams on Thursday night.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 21 matches since losing to Mexico 2-0 on Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 43-10 in that span with 13 clean sheets after goalkeeper Jane Campbell added another one Thursday.

Macario found the back of the net in the 32nd minute, taking a cross from Yazmeen Ryan in the middle of the box outside the box and firing a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Katherine Tapia.

Sentnor scored the first career international goal in the 60th minute, launching a right-footed shot from above the half-circle and into the upper right net. Sentnor nearly had a second goal in the 74th minute, but her right-footed shot was saved.

Sam Coffey was down on the turf for several minutes after taking a clear attempt from Colombia off the face in the sixth minute. After receiving attention from the trainer, Coffey sprinted to the sidelines before returning in the ninth minute.

Jenna Nighswonger took a corner kick from Lindsey Heaps in the 19th minute and hit one off the crossbar.

The U.S. plays Australia on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, before facing Japan on Feb. 26 in San Diego.

United States forward Catarina Macario (20) pushes between Colombia defender...

United States forward Catarina Macario (20) pushes between Colombia defender Carolina Arias (17) and midfielder Marcela Restrepo, right, during the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Houston. Credit: AP/Michael Wyke

Colombia plays Japan on Sunday in Glendale before facing Australia on Feb. 26 in San Diego. Japan beat Australia 4-0 in the first game of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

More soccer news

Catarina Macario, Ally Sentnor score, USWNT beats Colombia 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup1m read
Mina Tanaka scores twice, Japan beats Australia 4-0 in SheBelieves Cup opener
Dybala double sends Roma to Europa League last 16 as Fenerbahce, Alkmaar and Real Sociedad advance2m read
Europa League game in Brussels briefly suspended due to crowd trouble
Ahead of the 30th season, Major League Soccer teams actively picked up international talent3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME