American midfielder Johnny Cardoso to miss Jamaica-US second leg after straining left hamstring

Betis' Johnny Cardoso, left, challenges for the ball with Celje's...

Betis' Johnny Cardoso, left, challenges for the ball with Celje's Mark Zabukovnik during a Conference League soccer match between Betis and Celje at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Angel Fernandez

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Midfielder Johnny Cardoso will miss the second leg of the United States' CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica on Monday because of a strained left hamstring.

The 23-year-old was injured early in the first half of Thursday's 1-0 win at Jamaica and was replaced by Malik Tillman in the 21st minute. Cardoso's pass to Christian Pulisic helped lead to Ricardo Pepi's fifth-minute goal

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Cardoso was returning to Spain's Real Betis later Saturday and was not being replaced on the roster.

The winner of the total-goal series advances to a semifinal on March 20 at Inglewood, California. The U.S. has won the first three editions of the tournament.

Winger Tim Weah will be available Tuesday after finishing a two-match suspension for punching Panama defender Roderick Miller on the head in a Copa America game in June. Midfielder Brenden Aaronson also will be available after skipping the trip to Jamaica because of flu-like symptoms.

