US men to play Costa Rica in Jan. 22 soccer friendly in Orlando
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s national team will play Costa Rica in a friendly on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, part of two games without Europe-based players that follow a training camp under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.
The game, announced Tuesday, will follow a match against Venezuela on Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The games are not on FIFA international fixture dates and will rely heavily on players from Major League Soccer.
More soccer news
Mbappé scores his 50th Champions League goal but then exits Real Madrid's match at Atalanta
2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will run from June 24 to July 25
Salah scores and Liverpool still perfect in Champions League with 1-0 win over Girona
US men to play Costa Rica in Jan. 22 soccer friendly in Orlando
Inter Miami's Diego Gomez on his way to the Premier League with Brighton