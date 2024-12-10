SportsSoccer

US men to play Costa Rica in Jan. 22 soccer friendly in Orlando

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino watches from the sideline...

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino watches from the sideline during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Jamaica Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s national team will play Costa Rica in a friendly on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, part of two games without Europe-based players that follow a training camp under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The game, announced Tuesday, will follow a match against Venezuela on Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The games are not on FIFA international fixture dates and will rely heavily on players from Major League Soccer.

