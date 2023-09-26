US international Reggie Cannon joins English club Queens Park Rangers

LONDON — United States international Reggie Cannon has joined English second-tier team Queen's Park Rangers on a four-year contract, the club said Tuesday.

Cannon was allowed to sign outside of the transfer window because he was a free agent after leaving Portuguese club Boavista in June.

“I have always wanted to play in England, this is an incredible opportunity to show what I can do," the 25-year-old defender said. “I have always wanted to attack overseas football because I think that is where the best players are, and that is how you find your better game and develop, so I really think this will help me achieve the best that I can be as a footballer.”

Cannon previously played for FC Dallas and joined Boavista in 2020.

QPR plays in the English second division and was last in the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

The club said the transfer was subject to approval by FIFA, the FA and English Football League. Cannon will also need to receive international clearance.