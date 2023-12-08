US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid Friday to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, competing against an expected proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan.

No proposed stadiums were announced by the USSF and Mexico’s governing body. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1991 and 1999.

FIFA set a Friday deadline to submit bids. South Africa also announced a bid in September, then withdrew it last month.

FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.