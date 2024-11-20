2025 U.S. Soccer Schedule

Germany denied by last-chance penalty for Hungary in Nations League. Sweden's Gyökeres scores 4 2m read

Argentina beats Peru to close in on World Cup spot; Brazil and Uruguay draw 2m read

a-Sunday, March 23 — vs. Canada or Mexico at Inglewood, Calif., 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.