2025 U.S. Soccer Schedule

By The Associated Press

Saturday, Jan. 18 — vs. Venezuela at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 3 p.m.

a-Thursday, March 20 — vs. Panama at Inglewood, Calif., 7 p.m.

a-Sunday, March 23 — vs. Canada or Mexico at Inglewood, Calif., 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

June 14 to July 6 — CONCACAF Gold Cup

