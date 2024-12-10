2025 U.S. Soccer Schedule
All Times EST
Saturday, Jan. 18 — vs. Venezuela at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 — vs. Costa Rica at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
a-Thursday, March 20 — vs. Panama at Inglewood, Calif., 7 p.m.
a-Sunday, March 23 — vs. Canada or Mexico at Inglewood, Calif., 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
June 14 to July 6 — CONCACAF Gold Cup
