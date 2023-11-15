Just 1 MLS player on US roster for matches against Trinidad that determine Copa América berth

AUSTIN, Texas — Atlanta defender Miles Robinson is the only Major League Soccer player on the U.S. roster for Thursday night's match against Trinidad and Tobago, the first of two games in a five-day span that will determine a berth in next year's Copa América and the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Robinson and New England defender DeJuan Jones were the only MLS players on the October roster as Gregg Berhalter relies heavily on a Europe-based squad in the start of his second term as American coach.

“You have a combination of MLS being in the middle of their playoffs. You have the form of some players both in MLS and in Europe. You have us wanting to look at some younger alternatives," Berhalter said Wednesday. “We don’t get hung up on where the players are coming from. We’re looking at how do we grow this team, grow the player pool and give experience to a broad selection of players?”

Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and captain Tyler Adams will miss the total-goals series because of injuries.

“It’s easy for us to sit here on this side and say we want to change soccer in America forever, right?” Berhalter said. “But the real meat of it is we have to win games like this and we have to position ourselves to win trophies in the Nations League and to compete in the Copa América.”

Paul Caligiuri addressed the team this week ahead of the anniversary of his goal at Trinidad on Nov. 19, 1989, that put the U.S. in the World Cup for the first time in 40 years.

“We wouldn’t have been here in this same state if it wasn’t for us qualifying for that World Cup, if it wasn’t for his goal,” Berhalter said. “I thought no better way on the anniversary of the goal and actually playing Trinidad to honor one of our ex-teammates and really pay tribute to his contribution to U.S. soccer.”

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after getting injured during the Champions League group F soccer match between AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

In October 2017, the U.S. lost at Trinidad on the final day of qualifying when the Americans needed only a draw, a defeat that ended a streak of seven World Cup appearances. Defender Tim Ream is the only player from the defeat at Couva currently in the U.S. training camp.

“I hope it’s always still in our minds,” Berhalter said. “Just like we can embrace the good stuff, we also have to embrace the bad stuff. And it was a great learning moment for us collectively, the coaches involved, the players involved. In my opinion, it’s not about ignoring that, it’s about embracing it and leaning into it.”

Midfielder Gio Reyna, who turned 21 on Monday, is expected to get more playing time after being removed at halftime in exhibitions against Germany and Ghana last month, his first national team appearances since breaking a leg in June. Reyna has not played a 90-minute match for club or country since March 2022.

“I don’t envision him having minutes restriction in this game,” Berhalter said. “It’s more about how long can he maintain his high levels.”